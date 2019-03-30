April starts on a chilly note. No foolin’!

A cold front moving through this weekend will bring an end to the mild spring-like temperatures of the last few days. We’ll see a brief cool snap as March comes an end and April begins.
Temperatures will start cooling down Saturday. After some places climb into the low 70s by early afternoon, temperatures will drop back into the 50s and low 60s by early evening. Here’s an hour-by-hour look at how temperatures will change during the day:
The cool weather will be here for everyone Sunday with high temperatures that may struggle to hit 60. On Monday we’ll be stuck in the 50s. The cool snap will be brief as they usually are this time of year. Temperatures will be back in the 70s again by Wednesday.
We will have to watch for some cold mornings early next week. Temperatures Tuesday morning will be widespread in the 30s and a light frost looks possible in areas north of I-20.
