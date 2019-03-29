Youth expungement event to be held on Saturday, March 30

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Tomorrow, an event will provide teens and young adults in Shreveport-Bossier with a second chance.
The Justice & Accountability Center of Louisiana, Spread the Vote LA and the Norris Law Group will host a youth expungement event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at the Lakeside Park Community Center, 2200 Milam Street.
“This event is incredibly important because we understand how an offense on a young person’s record could be the basis of denial for getting into school, gaining employment, and making other positive changes," said Candice Battiste, one of the event’s organizers. "We believe making a mistake while young should not be a hindrance for those who are attempting to make better life decisions and taking the next step to being a model citizen in adulthood.”
The event is open to people ages 24 and under. Participants are asked to bring their criminal court minutes. No registration is required, however, participants are asked to arrive early because only the first 50 people will be seen.
“Expungement” means removal of a record from public access but does not mean destruction of the record,” Battiste said. “An expunged record is confidential, but remains available for use by law enforcement agencies, criminal justice agencies, and other state agencies as stated under Louisiana law.”
Anyone at the event will be able to obtain a free Louisiana state ID at the event. Participants also have a chance to get a copy of their birth certificate and social security card.
For more information about this event, contact Battiste at (318) 317-3231 (by text) or by email at candice@projectid.org
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.