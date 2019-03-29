Storm spotter class to be offered in April

By Tamaria Williams and KSLA Staff | March 29, 2019 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 10:20 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Caddo Parish and the National Weather Service have partnered to offer a class to learn how to spot severe weather.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will host the SKYWARN Basic/Advanced Combo Class from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, April 15 at Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Avenue.

The class is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not required.

For information about more upcoming SKYWARN classes locations, click here.

