State police searching for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run on I-20

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police are actively searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident Thursday night, in Bienville Parish. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene on eastbound I-20, about one mile east of LA 9.
He is described as a black male, approximately 25-to-30 years of age.
Authorities say the driver pulled over to assist a person that was seen lying close to the center-line when he was struck by the vehicle, that kept going. The driver was believed to be in a black or dark gray Toyota Avalon or Honda Accord.
Police are asking witnesses of the crash and anyone that may have seen the vehicle to contact Troop G in Bossier City, at (318) 741-7411.
