State police searching for vehicle in deadly hit-and-run on I-20
By Danielle Scruggs and Tamaria Williams | March 29, 2019 at 12:08 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 12:11 PM

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police are actively searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident Thursday night, in Bienville Parish. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene on eastbound I-20, about one mile east of LA 9.

He is described as a black male, approximately 25-to-30 years of age.

Authorities say the driver pulled over to assist a person that was seen lying close to the center-line when he was struck by the vehicle, that kept going. The driver was believed to be in a black or dark gray Toyota Avalon or Honda Accord.

Police are asking witnesses of the crash and anyone that may have seen the vehicle to contact Troop G in Bossier City, at (318) 741-7411.

