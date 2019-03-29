Some could see showers today, chances increase tomorrow

Good morning! Temperatures start anywhere from the mid to upper 50s this morning. A jacket may or may not be needed, but you will need the umbrella for later on in the day. No issues for your morning commute, but we will have plenty of cloud cover. Showers are possible across areas of E. Texas as early as 10am and then moving east across the ArkLaTex. The biggest chance for rain looks to be along I-20 and south. Some area may not see rain throughout the day. Highs today, despite the cloud cover, will get into the low to mid 70s.