Some could see showers today, chances increase tomorrow

Good morning! Temperatures start anywhere from the mid to upper 50s this morning. A jacket may or may not be needed, but you will need the umbrella for later on in the day. No issues for your morning commute, but we will have plenty of cloud cover. Showers are possible across areas of E. Texas as early as 10am and then moving east across the ArkLaTex. The biggest chance for rain looks to be along I-20 and south. Some area may not see rain throughout the day. Highs today, despite the cloud cover, will get into the low to mid 70s.
A cold front will start to move through the area on tomorrow increasing our rain and storm chances. Right now, rain looks scattered in the morning and will form a line in the morning hours. Rain will then become more widespread across northwest Louisiana in the evening hours. Rainfall totals are looking low, with most places getting less than a half an inch. A strong storm could be possible, but chances of that stay extremely low. Rain looks to move out by 10pm tomorrow night. Highs in the low 70s.
Clouds stick around in the forecast Sunday, otherwise mainly dry. Highs will be cooler in the low 60s. A few showers possible for Monday with highs in the upper 50s. If you aren't seeing rain, cloudy skies will dominate the forecast. A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the low 70s. More clouds build in for Thursday with more rain in the forecast. Highs in the mid 70s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
