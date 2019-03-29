Shreveport road to be closed for hours due to gas leak

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A portion of Linwood Avenue in Shreveport is closed Friday afternoon due to a major gas leak in the area, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say the road will be closed between Mayo Road and Southern Loop for about three hours while gas crews work to repair the leak. That would mean the road may be closed until around 8:30 p.m.
A spokesperson for CenterPoint Energy says a contractor was digging when they hit a gas line and that the company is working to fix the leak without disrupting service to customers.
CenterPoint says the repair will take about two hours.
The Sheriff’s office says homeowners will not be able to get in and out of the area until the leak is fixed.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.