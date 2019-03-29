Separate fires destroy car, 18-wheeler’s trailer along shoulder of I-49

(KSLA) - Fires destroyed two vehicles Thursday along the shoulder of Interstate 49.
A motorist said he was headed to work about 6:20 a.m. when he saw smoke coming from the hood of the 2002 Chevrolet Impala he was driving, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
The driver told authorities that he pulled the car onto the southbound shoulder near milepost 125 south of Cypress.
It was not long after when flames engulfed the vehicle.
No one was hurt.
Natchitoches Parish Fire District 5 firefighters and Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies responded to the blaze.
Dramatic video shows another fire some 80 miles to the south that forced the closure of part of I-49 later in the day.
That blaze destroyed an 18-wheeler’s trailer about 2 miles south of the Bunkie exit, which is about 30 miles south-southeast of Alexandria.
Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating that fire, CBS affiliate KALB reports.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.