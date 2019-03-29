Marshall, TX commissioners green light low-kill animal shelter

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - After years of stops and starts the Marshall, Texas Commission finally gave a green light to build a low-kill animal shelter.
That green light came in the form of a resolution to spend another half a million dollars on the project.
To call tonight's meeting emotional is putting it mildly. It's been year after year of frustration until now, before they got this vote. And they want to make sure that this time the project actually goes forward.
It was standing room only inside the commission chambers at Marshall City Hall, as mostly supporters of a new animal shelter turned out in full force.
"I'm here because I have 17 rescue dogs from the city of Marshall," said Vicki Brooks, as she addressed both the commissioners and the public.
Brooks fought back tears while telling commissioners about the huge number of stray animals - because of the overcrowding at the animal shelter... a 50-year old facility.
Then Sally Socia, President of the Humane Society of Harrison County, Texas:
"I would not describe it as a dire situation. Today I would describe it as beyond catastrophic."
Despite only having 15-hundred square feet in space, the current shelter takes in 3 thousand animals a year.
That may help explain why their euthanasia or kill rate stands at 71 percent over the last 10 years, four times the national average.
One Marshall resident addressed commissioners near the end of public discussion to give them his piece of mind.
"Whatever money you have for this, need to be put out yesterday for them to start on it because somebody's going to get sick besides the animals. That's all I have to say." (applause)
Marshall had already set aside nearly $400 thousand to begin building that new shelter.
The vote on this Thursday night by commissioners totaled 5-to-1 to commit spending another $538 thousand to pay for the shelter, at least on the city’s part.
That approval now clears the way for private investors to step in and keep their promise to bring in another $250 thousand,
While a majority of public comments were in support of a new shelter it was not unanimous.
Some residents questioned the logic of spending up to $1.5 million dollars overall for a shelter, especially when you consider there’s so much need to pay for other programs and services for Marshall residents, as well.
