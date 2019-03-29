Marshall to host 2nd Annual Color Run

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a fun way to workout with your family, you can take to the streets in this year’s Maverick Mile Color Run.
The Marshall Education Foundation’s Color Run will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 13, in front of Marshall High School.
Registration will begin at 3:15 p.m. on the day of the event, but you can pre-register now through Apr. 1.
Children can be registered for $15, while adults are $20. Maverick Mile Color Run t-shirts are an additional $15.
If rain is in the forecast for the day, the event will be moved to Sunday, Apr. 14.
To register or to get more information about the 2nd Annual Color Run, click here.
