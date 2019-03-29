Man injured in Cooper Road shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man is recovering following an early morning shooting in Shreveport.
Police got the call just before 1 p.m. to the 2900 block of Peach Street at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm. The bullet went through the arm and struck him in the side.
Officials on scene say that the man’s injuries are non-life threatening.
The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital for further medical treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
