Man injured in Cooper Road shooting

Police are working to learn more about the gunman

By KSLA Staff | March 29, 2019 at 5:20 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 5:53 AM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man is recovering following an early morning shooting in Shreveport.

Police got the call just before 1 p.m. to the 2900 block of Peach Street at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm. The bullet went through the arm and struck him in the side.

Officials on scene say that the man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital for further medical treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

