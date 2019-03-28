IL State Trooper killed; 15th squad car hit this year

FREEPORT, IL (KFVS) - An Illinois State Trooper was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, March 28.
A news conference with ISP was held at 6 p.m. in Freeport.
According to the Illinois State Police, at approximately 11:24 a.m., Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was inspecting a vehicle on Route 20 westbound, just west of IL Route 75 in Stephenson County.
Trooper Jones-Story was outside of her squad car when she was hit and killed. They say a “truck tractor semi-trailer combination” hit the squad car and the semi-truck Trooper Jones-Story was inspecting.
Trooper Jones-Story was a 12-year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 16 in Pecatonica.
This is the 15th Illinois squad car hit this year.
Thursday is also the sixth year anniversary of the death of ISP Trooper James Sauter, 28, who was killed in the line of duty when his squad car was hit by a semi-truck.
His squad car was hit on I-294 southbound at Willow Road. According to ISP, he had just completed a temporary assignment in Air Operations and has been re-assigned to District 15 as a patrolman.
