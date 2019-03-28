Critically endangered bongo, Beignet, born at Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is happy to announce the birth of a female bongo named Beignet.
The calf was born Feb. 24 to a second-time, 5-year-old mother in the zoo’s Africa loop. Zoo officials say the gestation period for a bongo is about nine months and mothers typically give birth to just one calf.
Eastern bongos are classified as “critically endangered” African Antelopes. It’s estimated there are as few as just 200 left living in the wild.
