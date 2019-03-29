Cold front brings in rain and storms and cool down this weekend

A cold front is still expected to impact the ArkLaTex this weekend. Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will develop along and ahead of the front Saturday afternoon. Behind the front, it is going to turn much cooler. Highs on Sunday will only be near 60 degrees. On Monday, temperatures could be stuck in the 50s.
A disturbance has brought scattered showers and a little light rain to the ArkLaTex early this afternoon. The rain will likely start to taper off this afternoon, but slight rain chances will remain through the evening and overnight. Because of the clouds and rain, most places will struggle to hit 70 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures will likely not tumble to far this evening or overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
A cold front will slide from northwest to southeast across the area on Saturday. The front will move into the very northern portion of the ArkLaTex Saturday morning. This is the area that will have the best chance of rain Saturday morning. By noon, the front will be draped across the I-30 corridor. This is when scattered showers and storms will start to develop. The showers and storms will increase in coverage and intensity as the front moves through NW LA and E TX. NW LA will have the best storm chances Saturday afternoon. A line of showers and storms will start to develop late Saturday afternoon and evening as the front exits the ArkLaTex. Even though the threat will likely remain very low, a few stronger storms capable of strong wind gusts and hail can’t be ruled out. Widespread heavy rainfall is not expected either. Widespread rainfall totals will generally be less than 0.5″. Saturday is going to be far from a washout. In fact, many places may not even see any rain.
As the front passes you on Saturday your rain chances will come to an end and temperatures will start to cool off. Temperatures will likely range from the 50s north of the front to the 70s south of the front. Temperatures will quickly drop through the 60s and into the 50s Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday night is going to be chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. Saturday is also going to be breezy with a south wind becoming northerly in the afternoon at 10-20 mph.
Sunday will be the drier and cooler half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be near 60 degrees. Monday will be even cooler. Highs will only be in the 50s. Scattered showers could return Monday afternoon as well. We're really going to have to watch the thermometer closely Monday night into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the 30s. A light freeze will be possible north of I-30. Frost will be possible in other spots as well.
Temperatures will start to rebound towards the middle of next week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s. We'll be in the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. More wet weather will be possible towards the end of next week, but not all the models are showing wet weather.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
