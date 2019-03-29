Cold front brings in rain and storms and cool down this weekend

A cold front will slide from northwest to southeast across the area on Saturday. The front will move into the very northern portion of the ArkLaTex Saturday morning. This is the area that will have the best chance of rain Saturday morning. By noon, the front will be draped across the I-30 corridor. This is when scattered showers and storms will start to develop. The showers and storms will increase in coverage and intensity as the front moves through NW LA and E TX. NW LA will have the best storm chances Saturday afternoon. A line of showers and storms will start to develop late Saturday afternoon and evening as the front exits the ArkLaTex. Even though the threat will likely remain very low, a few stronger storms capable of strong wind gusts and hail can’t be ruled out. Widespread heavy rainfall is not expected either. Widespread rainfall totals will generally be less than 0.5″. Saturday is going to be far from a washout. In fact, many places may not even see any rain.