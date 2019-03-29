Burglars hit 3 businesses within a 4-block area

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police hope you can help them identify who burglarized three businesses over the past four months.
Authorities are sharing surveillance camera video and photographs to aid in that effort.
All three businesses are within a four-block area of Mansfield Road.
The first break-in occurred Nov. 28 in the 9400 block.
The next was Dec. 13 at a business in the 9000 block.
And that was followed by a burglary Jan. 3 in the 9100 block.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the break-ins to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website lockemup.org or using the P3Tips app.
