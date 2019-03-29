Burglars hit 3 businesses within a 4-block area

Police share surveillance camera images in hopes you can help them identify who’s responsible

Shreveport police say a business in the 9400 block of Mansfield Road was burglarized Nov. 28. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen | March 28, 2019 at 7:08 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 7:13 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police hope you can help them identify who burglarized three businesses over the past four months.

Authorities are sharing surveillance camera video and photographs to aid in that effort.

All three businesses are within a four-block area of Mansfield Road.

The first break-in occurred Nov. 28 in the 9400 block.

The next was Dec. 13 at a business in the 9000 block.

Cameras capture break-in Dec. 13 at business in 9000 block of Mansfield Road in Shreveport

And that was followed by a burglary Jan. 3 in the 9100 block.

Shreveport police share video of burglary Jan. 3 at a business in the 9100 block of Mansfield Road

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the break-ins to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website lockemup.org or using the P3Tips app.

