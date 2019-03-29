Azaleas in bloom at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery’s botanical gardens

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Spring is here in the Ark-La-Tex — and what better way to enjoy it than to see beautiful flowers and plants at the botanical gardens surrounding the R.W. Norton Art Gallery in Shreveport.
The botanical gardens holds one of the largest collection of azaleas in the state of Louisiana. There’s over 25,000 different azalea plants, and one of the most common type you’ll see in the garden is the Indica Azalea.
“We’re right in the middle of the city, in the middle of a neighborhood and a lot of people come here to relax and enjoy nature, and get out of that hustle and bustle,” said exhibit designer, Emily Feazel.
The week of March 24th through March 30th there will be food trucks out in the gardens for those who are enjoying spring break. There’s also a scavenger hunt inside the museum geared towards children and their families.
The museum is also celebrating spring with their Bloom exhibit. They received nearly 200 submissions from people all across the Ark-La-Tex and even as far as North Carolina and Virginia.
The exhibit will last until May 5th and people can check out 50 floral inspired paintings.
Both the garden and the museum is free and open to the public. The garden is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the museum is open Wednesday and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
