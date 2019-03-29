ALERT: Cold front brings in showers and storms and cool down this weekend

As the storms start to form along I-30 Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon they could produce produce hail. By Saturday afternoon, a line or broken line of storms will form along the front. The stronger storms within the line that moves through NW LA, SW AR and E TX could produce strong wind gusts. The showers and storms will increase in coverage and intensity as the front moves from northwest to southeast across the area on Saturday. Overall, it looks like NW LA will have the best storm chances Saturday afternoon.