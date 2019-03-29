ALERT: Cold front brings in showers and storms and cool down this weekend

A cold front will impact the ArkLaTex on Saturday. This front will bring in showers and storms and a big cool down for the start of April.
Even though the ArkLaTex is not included in Saturday’s severe weather outlook, a few stronger storms capable of strong wind gusts and hail can’t be ruled out. The northern tip of the ArkLaTex is no longer included in Friday’s severe weather outlook either. The greatest threat of severe weather on Friday- Friday night will remain north of ArkLaTex, while on Saturday the greatest threat of severe weather will likely stay just east of the area.
As the storms start to form along I-30 Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon they could produce produce hail. By Saturday afternoon, a line or broken line of storms will form along the front. The stronger storms within the line that moves through NW LA, SW AR and E TX could produce strong wind gusts. The showers and storms will increase in coverage and intensity as the front moves from northwest to southeast across the area on Saturday. Overall, it looks like NW LA will have the best storm chances Saturday afternoon.
This front will also bring in a big cool down.
Temperatures Saturday morning will be mild across the entire area. Everyone will wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s Saturday morning.
When the cold front passes you on Saturday you’re rain chances will quickly come to an end and it’s going to turn much cooler. At 4PM, temperatures could range from near 70 degrees south of the front to near 50 degrees north of the front.
Afternoon highs on Sunday and Monday will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. In fact, a few forecast models are hinting some places may not get out of the 40s on Monday. Temperatures will start to rebound towards the middle of next week.
We’re really going to have to watch the thermometer Monday night into Tuesday morning. Morning lows on Tuesday will likely be in the 30s area wide. FutureTrack is even hinting a light freeze will be possible north of I-30. Frost could be possible in spots, too. We need to make sure protect our sensitive spring plants Monday night into Tuesday morning.
