WWII veteran visits NWLA high school to share war stories

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A World War II veteran visited Parkway High School in Bossier City Thursday to share his experiences in front of hundreds of students.
94-year-old Whaylon Greene served with the U.S. Army’s 32nd Infantry Division in the Pacific theater of war. Greene, who has two bronze stars and is a Purple Heart recipient, says he hopes to keep appreciation for veterans alive.
“I would say one of the things that’s important is that this country is still well-worth fighting for,” said Greene.
Greene emotionally answered questions about his service history, which concluded with a standing ovation from students and faculty. He also brought along artifacts from World War II, including combat helmets and rifles.
“What really impressed me was the friends I made and they’ve lasted up until now,” said Greene. “We still call each other every week.”
Greene started the Belcher Veterans Memorial, which honors servicemen from all branches of the military and across different wars.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.