Shreveport blaze involves at least 4 structures

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters are battling a blaze that involves at least four vacant houses in the 1200 block of Travis Street.
Flames were engulfing two of the structures when firefighters arrived.
Two others were damaged by the fire.
The fires near Travis at Schumpert streets were reported at 9:15 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The Fire Department has 12 units on the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
