Rain chances increase this weekend

Good morning! Temperatures start anywhere from the mid 40s to low 50s this morning. Make sure to grab a light jacket out the door. No issues for your morning commute, a mix of sun and clouds to start the day. More clouds build into the forecast throughout the day. Highs later this afternoon in the mid 70s with more clouds than sun. Expect a cloudy night keeping temperatures in the upper 50s overnight.
Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. There is a chance of seeing an afternoon shower or two, but those chances stay slim around the area. A cold front will start to move through the area on Saturday increasing our rain and storm chances. Right now, rain looks scattered to start the afternoon, becoming more widespread in the evening hours. Rainfall totals are looking low, with most places getting less than a half an inch.
Clouds stick around in the forecast Sunday, otherwise mainly dry. Highs will be cooler in the low 60s. A few showers possible for Monday with highs in the upper 50s. If you aren't seeing rain, cloudy skies will dominate the forecast. A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the low 70s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
