Purse containing $10,000 comes up missing on moving day

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Feb. 11 was moving day.
On top of that, Glenda Brossette said, her son had the flu.
Then the Shreveport woman’s purse came up missing.
Brossette said she had $10,000 in it.
She told KSLA News 12 she didn’t think she left it in the vehicle.
Instead, Brossette thought perhaps her daughter mistakenly picked it up in the house in the 9400 block of East Heatherstone Drive.
But then someone she does not know used her credit card to get gas.
Now police are circulating images from surveillance cameras in hopes of identifying the person suspected of using Brossette’s card.
And Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for the theft.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact the organization by calling (318) 673-7373 or using its website lockemup.org or the P3tips app.
