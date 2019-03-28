Motorist accused of running over man in a wheelchair

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - A motorist is accused of striking a man in a motorized wheelchair at a major intersection then driving away.
Police say it happened Tuesday morning as the 85-year-old was trying to cross Summerhill Road at New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas.
Witnesses told investigators that the man had waited for the light to turn green then started across the road in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle turning right off New Boston Road.
One of those witnesses reportedly followed the vehicle to an apartment complex nearby and blocked it into a parking spot until officers arrived.
Meantime, the man was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas, for treatment of what police described as minor scrapes to his knees and a hand.
“The man was very lucky,” authorities say in a statement about the accident.
His wheelchair was damaged pretty badly.
Now 29-year-old Ciara Lashae Trotter faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.
There also were five outstanding warrants for her arrest on unrelated misdemeanor charges, police said.
She is being held in the Bi-State Justice Center Jail with her bonds set at $15,000 on the felony charge and $1,208 on the five misdemeanors.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.