Marshall woman gets 5 years for murder-for-hire plot against husband
Trisha George, 34 (Source: Harrison County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey | March 28, 2019 at 9:29 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 10:09 AM

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - A Marshall woman has pleaded guilty for hiring someone to kill her husband and has accepted a five-year prison sentence.

Trisha Groot George, 34, pleaded guilty to a charge of solicitation to commit capital murder in Judge Brad Morin’s courtroom on Wednesday.

George was arrested in August. Marshall police say detectives received a tip that George was attempting to hire someone to kill her husband. Marshall Police then reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division for assistance.

Police say George paid an undercover officer to commit the crime. She was arrested on Aug. 2.

