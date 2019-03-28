Marshall woman gets 5 years for murder-for-hire plot against husband

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - A Marshall woman has pleaded guilty for hiring someone to kill her husband and has accepted a five-year prison sentence.
Trisha Groot George, 34, pleaded guilty to a charge of solicitation to commit capital murder in Judge Brad Morin’s courtroom on Wednesday.
George was arrested in August. Marshall police say detectives received a tip that George was attempting to hire someone to kill her husband. Marshall Police then reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division for assistance.
Police say George paid an undercover officer to commit the crime. She was arrested on Aug. 2.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.