Man shot in his mouth in Bossier City

Man shot in his mouth in Bossier City
Bossier City police are investigating who shot a man in his mouth. (Source: Matt Stanley/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Matt Stanley | March 27, 2019 at 8:59 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 9:13 PM

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A male is being treated for a gunshot wound to his mouth.

Man shot in his mouth in Bossier City (Source: Matt Stanley/KSLA News 12)

And several people have been detained pending the investigation into where and how he was shot, Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Landry said.

Police received multiple calls about 6:30 p.m. about gunfire in the area of Rebel Drive at Bragg Street in Bossier City, she said.

That’s about a quarter mile north of Airline Drive at Shed Road.

The gunshot victim is being treated at a Bossier City hospital.

His wound did not appear to be life-threatening, Landry said.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.