Man shot in his mouth in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A male is being treated for a gunshot wound to his mouth.
And several people have been detained pending the investigation into where and how he was shot, Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
Police received multiple calls about 6:30 p.m. about gunfire in the area of Rebel Drive at Bragg Street in Bossier City, she said.
That’s about a quarter mile north of Airline Drive at Shed Road.
The gunshot victim is being treated at a Bossier City hospital.
His wound did not appear to be life-threatening, Landry said.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.