Man accused of holding a knife to his ex-girlfriend’s throat, raping her

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - A Natchitoches man is accused of breaking into an ex-girlfriend's home and raping her.
Jaylaun Brown, of the 2400 block of J. Benjamin Road, is charged with one count each of home invasion, second-degree rape and domestic abuse/battery.
Natchitoches authorities said the home invasion and assault occurred Wednesday morning.
The woman told police officers that Brown forced his way through her front door even though she had it barricaded with furniture.
He then began hitting the woman in her face.
And she said he held a knife to her neck and forced her to have sex with him.
Brown was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case to call Natchitoches police Detective Bobby Beard at (318) 238-3914.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.