LSU makes final preparations before facing Michigan State

WASHINGTON, DC (WAFB) - The LSU basketball team spent Thursday morning preparing for Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan State.
The Tigers are the outliers in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament. They are joined in Washington, DC by the likes of Duke, Michigan State, and Virginia Tech. On paper, they’re not the favorites to advance.
But the game isn’t played on paper. The Tigers aren’t playing against the rich basketball history of Michigan State, just the current Spartans. And, interim head coach Tony Benford has faith that when the ball’s tipped Friday night, his players will continue to prove why they’re a championship contending team.
LSU’s opponent is one that does just about everything well. Michigan State is top 10 in the country in rebounding margin, assists per game, and scoring defense. The Spartans are also more equipped with veteran experience. LSU has faced and beaten some tough opponents this year, like Kentucky and Tennessee, but the Spartans will take the Tigers’ best effort yet.
“We in DC baby, so it’s nothing like being out here in the Sweet 16," said guard Ja’Vonte Smart. “Hopefully, win a game and be able to play in the Elite 8.”
“It’s a blessing to be here,” added forward Emmitt Williams. “Lot of people dream to be here. I never take anything for granted because you never know. Tomorrow is not promised and I say everything is a blessing.”
“It feels great; Sweet 16,” said guard Marlon Taylor. "I never thought I’d be here.”
You can watch LSU take on Michigan State on CBS at 6 p.m. Friday.
