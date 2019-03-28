Job fairs on March 23

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Below is the list of job fairs on Thursday, March 23.
Texas State Technical College
Texas State Technical College in Marshall will host a job fair for students and alumni beginning at 8 a.m.
Forty companies, including engineering, manufacturing and transportation services are expected to join this job fair.
The event will be held at the south building on East End Boulevard.
The event will end at noon.
Longview Job Fair
Starting at 9 a.m. at the Texas Workforce Center on South High Street will host a job fair in Longview.
Attendees are asked to bring a state issued ID and resumes.
According to the Texas Workforce Center, employers are having a hard time filling positions due to the low unemployment rate. However, that means job seekers have better opportunities.
