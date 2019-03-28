Job Alert: Who’s hiring in Shreveport/Bossier City

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -If you’re looking for a job in Shreveport, here’s a list of who’s hiring as of Thursday, March 28:
- Family Dollar - Customer Service Representatives for their W. 70th Street and Linwood locations in Shreveport
- Dark Horse Pressure Washing - Part-time Pressure Washer. Send resumes to jerry@darkhorseltd.com
- Fairfield Property Management - Assistant Property Managers
- Horseshoe Casino - Cage Cashiers
- Pelican Gaming - Casino Cashiers, Janitorial Positions, Cooks
- Domino’s - Delivery Drivers - 4112 Airline Drive, Bossier City
- Cantina Laredo - Servers, Busser’s and Hostess. Apply in person at 6535 Youree Drive, Shreveport
- Cactus Wellhead - Valve Specialists
- Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office - Security, Jailers, Administration, RNs, LPNs and cooks. Call CPSO Personnel at (318) 681-0812 for more information.
- Hampton by Hilton - Housekeeping/Laundry Positions. Apply in person 1005 Gould Drive next to Texas Roadhouse in Bossier City.
- Ark La Tex Counseling & Rehab - Mental Health Professionals, Mental Health Specialists, LMHP. Must have a Bachelor or Master of Social Work, Counseling, Psychology or Sociology. Email resume to schedule interview to arklatexcrehab@gmail.com or Call (318) 670-8313
If you know of any job opportunities or leads in the Ark-La-Tex that you want to share with KSLA, please email them to jduckworth@ksla.com.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.