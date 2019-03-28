Job Alert: Who’s hiring in Shreveport/Bossier City

Job Alert: Who’s hiring in Shreveport/Bossier City
KSLA Job Alert
By Jennifer Duckworth | March 28, 2019 at 2:20 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 2:20 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -If you’re looking for a job in Shreveport, here’s a list of who’s hiring as of Thursday, March 28:

  • Family Dollar - Customer Service Representatives for their W. 70th Street and Linwood locations in Shreveport
  • Dark Horse Pressure Washing - Part-time Pressure Washer. Send resumes to jerry@darkhorseltd.com
  • Fairfield Property Management - Assistant Property Managers
  • Horseshoe Casino - Cage Cashiers
  • Pelican Gaming - Casino Cashiers, Janitorial Positions, Cooks
  • Domino’s - Delivery Drivers - 4112 Airline Drive, Bossier City
  • Cantina Laredo - Servers, Busser’s and Hostess. Apply in person at 6535 Youree Drive, Shreveport
  • Cactus Wellhead - Valve Specialists
  • Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office - Security, Jailers, Administration, RNs, LPNs and cooks. Call CPSO Personnel at (318) 681-0812 for more information.
  • Hampton by Hilton - Housekeeping/Laundry Positions. Apply in person 1005 Gould Drive next to Texas Roadhouse in Bossier City.
  • Ark La Tex Counseling & Rehab - Mental Health Professionals, Mental Health Specialists, LMHP. Must have a Bachelor or Master of Social Work, Counseling, Psychology or Sociology. Email resume to schedule interview to arklatexcrehab@gmail.com or Call (318) 670-8313

If you know of any job opportunities or leads in the Ark-La-Tex that you want to share with KSLA, please email them to jduckworth@ksla.com.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.