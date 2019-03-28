Pedestrian killed while attempting to cross I-30 near New Boston

Pedestrian killed while attempting to cross I-30 near New Boston
(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff | March 28, 2019 at 8:11 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 8:58 AM

BOWIE COUNTY (KSLA) - East Texas authorities have confirmed one person has died following an early morning crash in Bowie County.

CLICK HERE to watch KSLA News 12 at 9. CLICK HERE for the KSLA News 12 apps.

One lane of eastbound Interstate 30 remains closed. Authorities on the scene say that a person attempted to cross the roadway when they were struck by a pickup truck.

Crews got the call in about 6:40 a.m. to the I-30 east near mile marker 204. That’s not far from New Boston Texas.

Major accident on I30 at the 204 East bound. Traffic is being diverted to Hwy 82 starting at the 201 exit. Please avoid I30 and take hwy 82!

Posted by New Boston Police Department on Thursday, March 28, 2019

According to DriveTexas, motorists should expect delays as the left lane is closed.

The closure could last until noon.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.