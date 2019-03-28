Pedestrian killed while attempting to cross I-30 near New Boston

BOWIE COUNTY (KSLA) - East Texas authorities have confirmed one person has died following an early morning crash in Bowie County.
One lane of eastbound Interstate 30 remains closed. Authorities on the scene say that a person attempted to cross the roadway when they were struck by a pickup truck.
Crews got the call in about 6:40 a.m. to the I-30 east near mile marker 204. That’s not far from New Boston Texas.
According to DriveTexas, motorists should expect delays as the left lane is closed.
The closure could last until noon.
The incident remains under investigation.
