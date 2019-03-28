Holiday Inn Downtown Shreveport hosts job fair

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Holiday Inn Downtown Shreveport will be hosting a job fair on April 9 -10.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Holiday Inn will be hiring for all hospitality positions.
Resumes can be emailed to jcr@kghotel.com or carl@kghotel.com prior to the event and applications can be picked up at the front desk of the Holiday Inn.
All potential candidates should bring identification and their social security cards to the job fair and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview.
