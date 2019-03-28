Harrison County deputy accused of sexually assaulting inmate arrested, Texas Rangers investigating

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A transport deputy accused of sexually assaulting an inmate has been arrested.
An inmate alleges Transport Deputy Roger Valentine assaulted her in Corsicana, while she was being transferred from the Gatesville, Woodman Unit to Harrison County on Friday, March 22.
Valentine had been immediately suspended from duty, and later confessed to the alleged assault, and resigned from his post. He was arrested Wednesday and is in the Harrison County Jail.
The Texas Rangers are now the lead in the investigation, according to Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher.
The inmate was sent to Tyler for a Sexual Assault Nurse Exam, where DNA was collected. DNA was also collected from Valentine.
Sheriff Tom McCool confirmed the arrest on Wednesday.
