ETX church to hold “Safe to Worship” event

PANOLA COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - One Texas Church is reaching out to churches across the ArkLaTex with the goal of making them safer.
Still Waters Cowboy Church, located in Carthage, is hosting a "Safe to Worship" forum this weekend at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
"Well, I think when you get complacent, that's when bad things happen," said Adam Wilson, the church's special response team leader. "If you sit there and you're not paying attention to you're surroundings and you don't know what's going on beyond the walls of this building, that's when someone could walk through the door with bad intentions. when that happens, it could be a bad situation."
Leaders plan to address the issue of safety inside churches, following the Sutherland Springs shooting that left 26 people dead in 2017.
The seminar is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.