Cold front impacts the ArkLaTex this weekend

We’ll trade our sunglasses in for an umbrella this weekend. It still looks like our next big weather maker will impact the ArkLaTex on Saturday. A cold front will bring in a round of rain and storms and knock our temperatures down. It looks like it’s going to be a chilly start to April.
Despite a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky, you won't need your umbrella this afternoon or evening. Temperatures will top out in the 70s this afternoon and slowly drop through the 60s this evening. Most places will still be above 60 degrees through midnight, so you might not even need a light jacket if you have plans this evening.
Tonight will not be nearly as chilly as the last couple of nights. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. A south wind at 5-15 mph and a mostly cloudy sky will prevent temperatures from tumbling tonight. You still might need a light jacket out the door Friday morning, though.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and warm. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s. Go ahead and add an umbrella to Friday’s checklist. A few showers will be possible. However, most of the area will stay dry. Better storm chances Friday afternoon and evening will likely stay north of the area. This is also where the greater risk of severe weather will be on Friday. If storms develop farther south, a stronger storm capable of hail can’t be ruled out north of I-30 late Friday into Friday night.
Our rain and storm chances will continue to increase on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. A line or broken line of showers and storms will likely develop along the front. Rain and storms will increase from northwest to southeast across the area. Even though the threat is very low, a few stronger storms capable of strong wind gusts can't be ruled out Saturday afternoon or evening, mainly across NW LA. Most of the rain and storms will be out of the area by midnight on Sunday. However, a few showers could linger across NW LA Saturday night. Widespread rainfall totals will generally be less than an inch of rain.
This front will bring in a round of showers and storms and knock our temperatures down. Temperatures will start to cool off behind the front. Temperatures Saturday afternoon could range from the 50s north of the front to the low to mid 70s ahead of it.
Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. However, it is going to be cloudy and cooler. Highs on Sunday will only be near 60 degrees. The first day of April is going to be chilly. Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 50s. A few showers will be possible on Monday as well. Monday night is going to feature the coldest temperatures next week. Lows will be in the 30s almost area wide. Frost will be possible Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will start to warm towards the middle of next week. Highs will be in the 70s by Wednesday. The end of next week could feature more wet weather.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
