Cold front impacts the ArkLaTex this weekend

Our rain and storm chances will continue to increase on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. A line or broken line of showers and storms will likely develop along the front. Rain and storms will increase from northwest to southeast across the area. Even though the threat is very low, a few stronger storms capable of strong wind gusts can't be ruled out Saturday afternoon or evening, mainly across NW LA. Most of the rain and storms will be out of the area by midnight on Sunday. However, a few showers could linger across NW LA Saturday night. Widespread rainfall totals will generally be less than an inch of rain.