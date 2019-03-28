Bossier, Webster voters to decide seat on appellate court bench

BOSSIER/WEBSTER PARISHES, LA (KSLA) - Voters in Bossier and Webster parishes face a decision Saturday on who will fill a vacancy on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal bench.
The 2nd Circuit’s judges review cases from district judges in the 20 northern Louisiana parishes.
This particular seat became open with the retirement of Judge Henry Brown in October.
Retired Judge Joe Bleich is filling the seat until the election is decided.
Whoever wins the election will serve the remainder of Brown’s term, which ends in 2020.
One candidate is Jeff Thompson, who has served as a district court judge in Bossier and Webster parishes for the past five years. He’s also practiced law for 20 years and served in the Louisiana Legislature.
“As a district court judge, we hear a little bit of everything. Sad domestic cases, criminal cases, everything across the board," Thompson explained. “The Court of Appeal has to review what the district court does.
"Having been in the trenches, been in the district court and working in that provides me with the unique experience to be able to move forward to the Court of Appeal and oversee what district judges are doing,” he continued.
Also seeking the appellate court position is Jason Brown, who is Judge Henry Brown’s son.
Jason Brown describes himself as a career prosecutor who has tried homicide cases, led a narcotics task force and fought corruption over the past 20 years.
“As a prosecutor, you absolutely hold those responsible even though they are elite or politically connected," he said. “They have same responsibility to the law as an ordinary citizen.
"That’s the fairness I have always consistently stood for as a prosecutor.”
Typically in races of this kind, voter turnout is not expected to be high.
About 2,500 people in Bossier and another 770 or so in Webster cast early ballots, according to the secretary of state’s office.
Both candidates say that this is a race with a big impact and that voters should get out and cast a ballot.
“The Court of Appeal sets precedent for all the district courts across the 20 northernmost parishes. We have the opportunity to send an experienced judge to the Court of Appeal to help set precedent," Thompson said.
“The Supreme Court can only handle so many cases in year. That’s why we need good judges at the Court of Appeal writing good case law and to help out the district judges in their individuals cases," Jason Brown explained.
If you want to vote on Saturday, you can do so at the following locations:
♦ Bossier Parish Courthouse
♦ Webster Parish Courthouse
♦ Bossier Parish Library History Center on Beckett Street
