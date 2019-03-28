ALERT: Cold front will bring in rain and storms this weekend

We’ll trade our sunglasses in for an umbrella this weekend. Our next big weather maker is set to impact the ArkLaTex on Saturday.
On Saturday, a line of showers and storms will likely develop along a cold front as it pushes through the ArkLaTex. The rain and storms will increase from northwest to southeast across the area throughout the day. Even though the threat will likely remain low, a few strong storms can’t be ruled out on Saturday.
Don’t cancel your outdoor plans on Saturday. It’s going to be far from a washout. It will not be raining everywhere all day on Saturday.
The front will likely be just north of the ArkLaTex Saturday morning, so the weekend will likely start out dry. A few showers will be possible, though. The best chance for rain will be along and north of I-30 Saturday morning.
More showers and storms will develop as the cold front moves through the area. By 4 p.m. Saturday, a line or broken line of showers and storms will likely be pushing through NW LA and E TX. Places along and south of I-20 will likely have the best chance of rain Saturday afternoon and evening. Once the cold front passes your area on Saturday the rain and storms will likely come to end.
The cold front will likely push most of the rain and storm activity east of the area Saturday evening. By midnight on Sunday, the cold front will likely be south and east of the area. A few showers could linger across the very southeastern corner of the ArkLaTex Saturday night, though.
The greatest threat of severe weather with this system will likely stay north of the ArkLaTex late Friday into Friday night. A SLIGHT risk of severe weather covers most of eastern Oklahoma. We’ll have to keep a close eye on any storms that develop farther south late Friday evening and Friday night. There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather for the very northwestern corner of the area Friday night. If a stronger storm develops across this area late Friday evening or Friday night it could produce large hail.
The ArkLaTex is not officially included in Saturday’s severe weather outlook. Right now, it looks like the greatest threat of strong storms on Saturday will remain east and northeast of the ArkLaTex.
With that being said, a few strong storms capable of strong and wind gusts and small hail can’t be ruled out. Even though the main upper-level support will stay north the ArkLaTex, there will be enough storm energy, or fuel, in the atmosphere to support strong storms on Saturday. Right now, it looks like there is not going to be a tornado threat.
Widespread heavy rain and flash flooding is not likely either. Widespread rainfall totals will likely remain below 1″ of rain.
The front will bring in a round of showers and storms and a shot of cooler air. Highs on Sunday will only be near 60 degrees.
Temperatures through early next week will stay on the cool side of things. Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
The overnights will be much cooler. We’ll wake up to temperatures near or just below 40 degrees on Monday. Monday night and Tuesday morning will be even colder. Most places will drop into the 30s Monday night into Tuesday morning. Frost will be possible by Tuesday morning. FutureTrack is even hinting that a light freeze might be possible north of I-30.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for rain and storms impacting your weekend. Here’s how you can always get the very latest forecasts:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.