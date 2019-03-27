Youth expungement event to be held this weekend

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An event will provide teens and young adults in Shreveport-Bossier with a second chance.
The Justice & Accountability Center of Louisiana, Spread the Vote LA and the Norris Law Group will host a youth expungement event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at the Lakeside Park Community Center, 2200 Milam Street.
The event is open to people ages 24 and under. Participants are asked to bring their criminal court minutes. No registration is required, however, participants are asked to arrive early because only the first 50 people will be seen.
Anyone at the event will be able to obtain a free Louisiana state ID at the event. Participants also have a chance to get a copy of their birth certificate and social security card.
For more information about this event, contact Candice Battiste at (318) 317-3231 or by email at candice@projectid.org
