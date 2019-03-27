12 vehicles hit after police chase ends on I-10 in Louisiana; arrest made

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An arrest has been made after a police chase through East Baton Rouge Parish caused multiple wrecks near the Acadian Thruway exit.
Louisiana State Police says around 2 p.m., a state trooper saw a 2013 Subaru Outback going 93 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-10 east of Bluebonnet Boulevard. The trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Elias Smallsreed, 20, of Zachary, fled towards Ascension Parish.
After entering Ascension Parish, Smallsreed exited onto Highway 30 and got back on the interstate headed west. As the pursuit continued, Smallsreed encountered heavy traffic near the Dalrymple exit and hit 12 vehicles, including two 18-wheelers, before coming to a stop. A K9 with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was deployed after Smallsreed refused to get out of his vehicle, police say.
Smallsreed was arrested and taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He’s charged with aggravated criminal damage to property (12 counts), DWI (2nd offense), driving under suspension for a previous DWI, reckless operation, hit and run (12 counts), resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and no insurance.
Emergency personnel say injuries sustained during the incident were minor.
The case remains under investigation.
