Trash pickup company closure affects 2,200 customers

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - It goes by the name "On Time Waste Disposal." But this week the troubled business could no longer make that 'on time' guarantee.
In a surprise to many of their customers in north Bossier Parish, the trash pickup company shut down.
In this case, the phrase 'leaving someone holding the bag' could not be any more appropriate. But this time we're talking about a trash bag.
“On Time Waste Delivery” served roughly 22-hundred customers.
In recent years, some of those clients, like Mike McLelland began to notice irregularities in their trash pick-up service.
"They wouldn't show up and no explanation and when you call them they don't answer the phone. We leave messages, let me call you back. There's no email, there's a lot of wishy washy."
Despite those problems the company's voice recording - on its business line - still came as a complete shock to many of those who rely on that garbage pickup.
That recording stated, "Due to equipment difficulties beyond our control we have closed the business effective Monday, March 25th, 2019. 'On Time Waste' will no longer be able to provide waste pickup services. So please contact another provider for your needs."
And we're told many 'On Time Waste' customers have already contacted one of the many trash pickup providers available in the Shreveport- Bossier area.
That included Chesli Sheets who turned to Patriot Disposal.
"It's not cheaper but it is better. They're actually on time. No one around here has had any problems with them."
During our visit to a north Bossier Parish neighborhood on this Wednesday afternoon, we came across the sales manager for another waste disposal company, just as he had begun to attach letters to ‘On Time’ trash bins.
Brad Gordon with Waste Connections, Inc., said they had already signed up roughly 150 new customers in just the last two days and expected plenty more in the coming days and weeks ahead.
Of course, Gordon told us he also expects to see many of his competitors vying for those very same customers, as well.
Meanwhile, "On Time's" owner Cindy Shelton told Jeff that any of their customers who had already paid their quarterly bill will have that payment refunded within the next month.
Shelton also expressed gratitude to all their loyal clients who kept them going over the years.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.