Shreveport approves trash fee but delays when it will start

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport City Council members this evening agreed to charge each residence $7 a month to collect the garbage.
The vote was 4-3.
Before approving the proposal, council members decided to delay the start date until May 1.
The fee will first show up on bills June 1.
Until today’s vote, the plan had been to begin the fee April 1.
Council members also decided to create the solid waste enterprise fund to handle revenue from the garbage fee.
