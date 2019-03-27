Shooting sends man to hospital

Police cordoned off an area at In & Out at Linwood Avenue at Earl Street as they investigated a shooting the afternoon of March 27 in which one man was wounded. (Bubba Kneipp)
By Curtis Heyen | March 27, 2019 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 5:27 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A shooting has left a man with a potentially life-threatening wound, a police spokeswoman said.

Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to Linwood Avenue at Earl Street at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police now have 11 units on the scene at In & Out.

But the shooting might have happened at another location; and police do not yet know how the wounded man got to where he was found, Officer Christina Curtis said.

