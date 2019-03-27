Shooting sends man to hospital

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A shooting has left a man with a potentially life-threatening wound, a police spokeswoman said.
Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to Linwood Avenue at Earl Street at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police now have 11 units on the scene at In & Out.
But the shooting might have happened at another location; and police do not yet know how the wounded man got to where he was found, Officer Christina Curtis said.
KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes available.
