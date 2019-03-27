Rain and storms chances return by the weekend

Clouds and rain chances will be on the increase as we head into the weekend. Our next cold front that moves in on Saturday will also bring in some cooler air by the end of the weekend.
Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. We’ll be cool again with temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine at times tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s. A stray shower or storm is possible on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.
A cold front tracking through the ArkLaTex on Saturday will bring a round of showers and storms to the area. The threat for severe weather is still looking low. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s. The chance of rain is around 50%. Drier but cooler weather will settle in on Sunday. High temperatures will fall back into the low 60s with overnight lows getting back down into the 40s.
We’ll start off next week cool with highs around 60 on Monday. Depending on cloud cover, a few places Monday morning could see some light frost. A stray shower is also possible as we start off the new week. After a chilly start Tuesday with another chance of light frost, temperatures will warm back up into the low 70s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.