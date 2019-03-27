Pollen season is here in the Ark-La-Tex

(KSLA) - If your allergies are flaring up then you know pollen season is officially here.
Right now we are currently experiencing tree pollen, according to Dr. Sami Bahna, chief of allergies and immunology at LSU Health Shreveport. By April, tree pollen will peak in our area and grass pollen will also hit as well.
“The pollen’s themselves are not the cause, but (instead) fine granules inside the pollen seed itself,” Dr. Bahna said. “That’s when the pollen’s open and will spread and it can be driven by the wind to distances.”
Dr. Bahna suggest seeing an allergist if your allergies are getting worse so you can get the medicine you need.
He also says people should wear sunglasses to protect their eyes and if you are outside a lot change clothes when you get home to avoid spreading pollen.
Pollen will start to decrease in the ArkLaTex around late summer.
