Mystery object in the sky gives Natchitoches family a special moment

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - Something in the sky has given a Natchitoches family a fun memory they won’t soon forget.
Kristina Gipson said she was bringing dinner to her grandmother about 7:24 p.m. Friday when she noticed what appeared to be a fireball falling from the sky.
She took some pictures of the object then went inside and got her grandmother.
“It was a column that looked like fire with smoke behind it,” Adele Scott recalled.
“I thought it might be something from Fort Polk because it was falling in a southwest direction, but probably not."
There have been no reports of meteoroids in the sky or any kind of debris to have fallen to Earth.
“We thought maybe it was something from Fort Polk because of its direction, but that can’t be it,” Scott said.
Gipson said her husband, who is a pilot, could not identify the object when she showed him the video.
Regardless of what the object was, the family says it’s a fun memory they won’t forget.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.