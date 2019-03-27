‘Mission of love’ Woman transforms home into safe haven for pets

BENTON, LA (KSLA) - It’s a normal neighborhood home to the untrained eye, but what’s inside is a special mission of love. Ninna’s Road To Rescue is a safe haven for cats and small breed dogs in Benton, LA. providing shelter, vet care and placing them in loving forever homes.
The idea came to founder and president Ninna Lopez after many years in pet rescue.
“I managed a no-kill shelter in Shreveport for five years, and decided at one point I wanted to go out on my own. I wanted something little different for the animals I wanted them to be in a shelter that felt like home,” says Lopez.
This home environment differs from the typical shelter experience. Here, the dogs enjoy their own doggie lounge, big backyard and many to play with. The cats get to hangout, climb and of course take cat naps all day, in a special home just for them.
The animals brought here from come from dark beginnings but the love given by volunteers helps them slowly start to heal. In fact, many of the animals are fostered or adopted by volunteers.
Lopez is appreciative for the volunteers who help to make the rescue run year-round.
“Volunteers are the foundation of our rescue. Without them this could not operate, would not operate because I can not do it alone,” says Lopez. “Through our 40 volunteers who come here 365 days of the year, rain, snow, sleet, thunder, mud, everything. They are here and I rely heavily on them.”
The adoption process here is detailed. Lopez and volunteers strive to place animals in loving homes, ensuring they will not be returned or abandoned.
Even those that don’t make it to a home are not forgotten.
