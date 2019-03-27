Man charged with first degree battery following shooting

MILLER COUNTY, AR (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after his alleged involvement in a shooting last Friday.
Christopher Dixon, 29, is charged with two counts of first-degree battery and was booked into the Miller County Detention Center.
Just before 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, a Miller County Sheriff's Department deputy responded to reports of a shooting in Garland City at a block party.
At least two shots were fired, and two people were struck by gunfire, according to a news release. The victims, two men, were sent to a Texarkana hospital for treatment. Their injuries were considered non-life threatening.
Authorities were able to recover a .45 caliber handgun that was apparently used in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
