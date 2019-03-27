Fuel spill from tanker truck temporarily closes convenience store

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A fuel spill has prompted the temporary closure of a Bossier City convenience store.
It’s damage to a tanker truck, not the gas pumps themselves, that led to the spill, Louisiana Trooper Glenn Younger said.
The truck was attempting to navigate through traffic at the Circle K on Benton Road at Viking Drive when it struck a concrete barrier around a fuel pump.
The impact damaged piping under the tanker that’s used to fill underground fuel tanks.
Authorities estimate 60 to 80 gallons of fuel spilled.
Now hazardous materials crews are off-loading what fuel remains in the tanker.
That effort is expected to take until midnight or 1 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police.
