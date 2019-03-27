FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms could impact your weekend

We all know nothing lasts forever, and, unfortunately, that includes this stretch of SPRING-tastic weather! Our next weather maker will arrive this weekend and bring in our next round of showers and storms.
A ridge, or an area of high pressure, will shift east of the ArklaTex by the end of the work week. This will bring in more of south wind and warmer temperatures. By Friday, more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will build into the area as well. This will result in more clouds and a few showers on Friday. The best rain and storm chances will likely stay just north and northwest of the ArkLaTex on Friday, though.
Our rain and storm chances will increase from northwest to southeast on Saturday as a cold front drops south across the area. A line of showers and storms will likely develop as this front moves through the area. Rain could also develop behind the front and linger into Sunday morning. Northwest Louisiana will have the best chance of rain Sunday morning. As the cold front and the rain exit, much cooler air will filter into the ArkLaTex.
Even though it won’t be zero, the threat of strong to severe storms on Saturday will likely remain low. If strong storms develop, the main threats will likely be hail and strong wind gusts.
Overall, the greatest threat of severe weather with this system will likely stay north and northwest of the area Friday afternoon and evening. A SLIGHT risk of severe weather covers most of eastern Oklahoma. The very northwestern corner is included in Friday’s severe weather outlook. Even though the best thunderstorm chances will remain north of the area on Friday, we’ll keep a close eye on any storms that develop farther south late Friday into Friday night.
Widespread heavy rainfall and flash flooding is not going to be a major threat either. Widespread rainfall totals will likely only be between 0.25-0.75″ of rain. Neither the EURO or the GFS model show widespread heavy rainfall. The highest rainfall totals will likely be recorded across northwest Louisiana. This is where some spots could see up to 1″ of rain.
Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will likely impact your Saturday. However, it’s not going to be a washout. It’s not going to be raining everywhere all day. If you have outdoor plans, now is the time to think of a backup plan just in case rain does dampen your Saturday plans. Sunday will likely be the better half of the weekend. A few showers and clouds will linger into Sunday morning. Sunday will be the cooler half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will only be near 60 degrees. Some places will be stuck in the 50s.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for rain impacting your weekend. Here’s how you can always get the very latest updates:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.