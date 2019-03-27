FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms could impact your weekend

Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will likely impact your Saturday. However, it’s not going to be a washout. It’s not going to be raining everywhere all day. If you have outdoor plans, now is the time to think of a backup plan just in case rain does dampen your Saturday plans. Sunday will likely be the better half of the weekend. A few showers and clouds will linger into Sunday morning. Sunday will be the cooler half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will only be near 60 degrees. Some places will be stuck in the 50s.