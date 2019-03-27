Christus Hospitals vs. Cigna Insurance in rates dispute

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A financial battle between two health care titans is leaving thousands of people in the ArkLaTex caught right in the middle.
Christus Health Hospital officials said such payment disputes - like the one they’re now facing with Cigna Insurance - are not uncommon.
But that’s of little consolation to all those who rely on such coverage to survive.
When it comes to medical care and services, long-simmering talks finally broke down this winter between Christus Hospitals and Cigna Insurance.
Christus Health Managed Care Vice President Adele Paulett contends they need, at the very least, cost of living increases and definitely no drop in Cigna payments.
“It’s about being paid a fair and equitable rate so that we can continue to leave our doors open and provide top-notch care to the patients that come through our doors.”
Christus Health put it even more succinctly on its web site with a headline reading “Would you take a pay cut when your quality of work was improving.”
For its part, Cigna released its own statement this week to KSLA News 12. It reads:
“Your viewers should know that Christus Health unilaterally canceled all of its contracts with Cigna in Texas and Louisiana over a disagreement about rates at two hospitals in East Texas. That disagreement has nothing to do with Shreveport. Christus is putting our Shreveport customers in the middle.”
“What they said is a completely false statement,” responded Paulett.
In fact, she insisted it was Cigna that acted first, getting the ball rolling in terminations by making a number of East Texas hospitals ‘out of network.’ from February 1st to March 15th.
That’s despite what Christus officials have described as a continued push to finalize an agreement with Cigna.
Christus Health officials, including Paulett, urged those with Cigna coverage to contact their insurance company to clearly know what their benefits will and won’t cover.
“And then we have patient financial advisors.”
Cigna has also urged its customers to contact them as well, to check if their doctor is in or out of their network.
The insurance giant announced they have customer service representatives available 24/7 to help their clients find an in-network doctor or hospital.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.