Chilly morning turns into pleasant afternoon

Our rain and storm chances will only increase on Saturday as a cold front drops south across the area. This front will bring in a round of rain and storms. The rain will increase from northwest to southeast throughout the day. Right now, the threat of strong storms looks low. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s. Behind the front, it’s going to be much cooler. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be near 60 degrees and lows will be in the 40s. A few showers could linger into Sunday and Monday, mainly across NW LA.