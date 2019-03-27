Chilly morning turns into pleasant afternoon

Good morning! This morning will likely be the coldest morning this work week. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 40s almost area wide. A few upper 30 temperature readings will be possible before temperatures start to warm this morning. You’ll need a heavy jacket and a hot cup of coffee as soon as you step out the door. No major weather problems should impact the morning commute.
A "GET OUTSIDE ALERT" will probably have to be issued for this afternoon. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be on either side of 70 degrees, which is just below average for this time of year. The wind will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph. The only downfall about today will be our allergy levels. They are going to be very high. Tree pollen continues to be our number one allergen.
Temperatures will drop through the 60s and into the 50s by 9 or 10 p.m. You’ll need a light jacket if you’re going to be out and about late this evening or tonight. The overnight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and cool. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. You’ll need a jacket again Thursday morning.
Thursday will be out last SPRING-tastic day before we start to see some changes to the weather pattern. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will still be warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. However, Friday will feature more clouds and a few showers.
Our rain and storm chances will only increase on Saturday as a cold front drops south across the area. This front will bring in a round of rain and storms. The rain will increase from northwest to southeast throughout the day. Right now, the threat of strong storms looks low. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s. Behind the front, it’s going to be much cooler. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be near 60 degrees and lows will be in the 40s. A few showers could linger into Sunday and Monday, mainly across NW LA.
Temperatures will start to rebound towards the middle of next week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 70s. Another round of rain and storms will be possible towards the end of next week.
Have a great day and enjoy the nice weather!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.