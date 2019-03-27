Bossier artists showcase glass and water color artwork in joint show

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -There’s life, and legacy hanging on the walls and in the windows of the East Bank Gallery.
Three years ago Eric Allen decided to submit an application with the Bossier Arts Council hoping to do an art show.
“So I submitted it to see if we could do a show with some of my parents work,” he said.
Julia Raring submitted an application too, and as fate would have it, the council approved them both under the notion they would create work for a dual show titled ‘Life and Legacies’.
Hanging in the gallery are water color pieces created by Julia and a variety of stained art glass frames, lamps and even a jellyfish, all done by Eric, his parents and their students.
“They kind of feed off each other," he said. "You know she’s got lots of flowers, and we have lots of flowers too and really art is art. I think any art goes with any art.”
The recurring fleur-de-lis not only represents the beauty of Louisiana but also shares Julia’s story.
“It depicts my life," she said. "What I love and what I deem as part of me. So each one of these has meaning towards me in one way or another.”
While the glass is a way to honor two people very important to Eric.
“My mom’s love for glass is what started this, and I just want to try and keep that alive in the Ark-La-Tex and everywhere," he said.
With the show coming to an end soon, both artists hope people who visit can see the meaning behind every painting and glass frame hanging in the gallery.
You can view the show at the East Bank Gallery until Friday March 29th.
