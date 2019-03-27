BAFB Prepares for annual Mud Run

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA (KSLA) - You can test your mettle against active-duty military personnel during an upcoming race at Barksdale Air Force Base.
The annual Defenders of Liberty Mud Run is set April 6 on the military installation.
For the seventh year, the base will open its doors to let members of the community run alongside Barksdale personnel on muddy terrain on the installation’s East Reservation.
The four-mile course has 19 military-style obstacles to further test your physical fitness.
The Mud Run’s competitive race will start at 10 a.m.
Multiple fun adult races will launch every 30 minutes between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
There’s also a one-mile race for children ages 5-11.
Those who are 10-15 years old also are able to run the adult course, but they must run with a parent who is registered for the same race.
Permission from a parent of guardian is required for participants ages 16-17 to run the adult course.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.