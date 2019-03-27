BAFB Prepares for annual Mud Run

BAFB Prepares for annual Mud Run
2017 Defenders of Liberty Mud Run on BAFB (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Marie Waxel | March 27, 2019 at 2:50 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 3:04 PM

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA (KSLA) - You can test your mettle against active-duty military personnel during an upcoming race at Barksdale Air Force Base.

The annual Defenders of Liberty Mud Run is set April 6 on the military installation.

For the seventh year, the base will open its doors to let members of the community run alongside Barksdale personnel on muddy terrain on the installation’s East Reservation.

The four-mile course has 19 military-style obstacles to further test your physical fitness.

The Mud Run’s competitive race will start at 10 a.m.

Multiple fun adult races will launch every 30 minutes between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

2017 Defenders of Liberty Mud Run on BAFB (Source: KSLA News 12)
2017 Defenders of Liberty Mud Run on BAFB (Source: KSLA News 12)

There’s also a one-mile race for children ages 5-11.

Those who are 10-15 years old also are able to run the adult course, but they must run with a parent who is registered for the same race.

Permission from a parent of guardian is required for participants ages 16-17 to run the adult course.

Last chance to register for the Mud Run is Friday! Stop by Equipment Rental to get your discount! #2FSS #barksdalemudrun #barksdaleodr #outdooradventure #mudrundiscount

Posted by Barksdale Life - 2 FSS on Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Click here to register and learn more about this year’s races.

Click here to view photos of the 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 mud runs.

Slip-n-Slide fun @ the Mud Run

Don't miss all the fun at the #BarksdaleMudRun this Saturday! Early registration is closed, but you can still sign up at the event! #2FSS #barksdaleODR

Posted by Barksdale Life - 2 FSS on Monday, April 2, 2018

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.